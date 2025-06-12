CIBC Lowers Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Price Target to C$25.50

Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH – Free Report) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$30.00 to C$25.50 in a research report released on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Enghouse Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$3,800.00 to C$3,300.00 in a report on Friday, March 28th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Enghouse Systems
Enghouse Systems Stock Performance
Enghouse Systems Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This is an increase from Enghouse Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. Enghouse Systems’s payout ratio is currently 71.32%.
About Enghouse Systems
Enghouse Systems Ltd is a Canada-based provider of software and services to a variety of end markets. The firm’s operations are organized in two segments namely, the Interactive Management Group and the Asset Management Group. The firm has operations in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Sweden, Israel, Croatia, Denmark, Norway, India, Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Australia etc.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Enghouse Systems
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- Is Consumer Discretionary a Dead End? These 3 Stocks Say No
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- Why a Trump-Musk Feud Could Mean Big Wins for AST SpaceMobile
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Nintendo Stock Near Highs—Will the Switch 2 Keep the Rally Alive?
Receive News & Ratings for Enghouse Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enghouse Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.