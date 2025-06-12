CIBC Lowers Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Price Target to C$25.50

Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH – Free Report) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$30.00 to C$25.50 in a research report released on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Enghouse Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$3,800.00 to C$3,300.00 in a report on Friday, March 28th.

ENGH stock opened at C$22.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$25.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.67. Enghouse Systems has a 1-year low of C$22.61 and a 1-year high of C$34.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This is an increase from Enghouse Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. Enghouse Systems’s payout ratio is currently 71.32%.

About Enghouse Systems

Enghouse Systems Ltd is a Canada-based provider of software and services to a variety of end markets. The firm’s operations are organized in two segments namely, the Interactive Management Group and the Asset Management Group. The firm has operations in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Sweden, Israel, Croatia, Denmark, Norway, India, Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Australia etc.

