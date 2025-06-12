Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target Raised to C$81.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Free Report) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$70.00 to C$81.00 in a research report released on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ATZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Aritzia from C$60.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Aritzia from C$65.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, May 4th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Aritzia from C$82.00 to C$66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. CIBC lifted their target price on Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Aritzia from C$70.00 to C$64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$67.40.

Get Aritzia alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Aritzia

Aritzia Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Aritzia

Shares of Aritzia stock opened at C$68.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.51. The company has a market cap of C$8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 60.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$56.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$57.74. Aritzia has a 52 week low of C$36.29 and a 52 week high of C$73.44.

In other Aritzia news, Senior Officer Todd Jeremy Ingledew sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.92, for a total transaction of C$2,037,600.00. Also, Senior Officer David John Maciver sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.06, for a total value of C$340,300.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,042,550. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aritzia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aritzia Inc is an integrated design house of exclusive fashion brands. It designs apparel and accessories for its collection of exclusive brands and sells them under the Aritzia banner. The category of products offered by the firm is blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, jumpsuits, and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.