Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON) Insider Acquires £144.08 in Stock

Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON – Get Free Report) insider Rich Cashin purchased 8 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,801 ($24.41) per share, with a total value of £144.08 ($195.31).

Rich Cashin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 6th, Rich Cashin acquired 11 shares of Avon Protection stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,401 ($18.99) per share, with a total value of £154.11 ($208.91).

On Monday, April 7th, Rich Cashin acquired 11 shares of Avon Protection stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,352 ($18.33) per share, with a total value of £148.72 ($201.60).

Avon Protection Stock Performance

LON AVON opened at GBX 1,744 ($23.64) on Thursday. Avon Protection plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,152.69 ($15.63) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,866 ($25.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of £652.62 million, a P/E ratio of -60.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,524.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,474.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Avon Protection in a report on Wednesday, May 21st.

About Avon Protection

We are a world leader in protective equipment, with a reputation for innovative design, high-performance quality and specialist materials expertise.

Our two businesses, Avon Protection and Team Wendy, supply our respiratory and head protection portfolio to customers across the globe from our manufacturing sites in the UK and North America.

With over 900 talented people our shared purpose and core beliefs are to be #FIERCE about Protecting Lives.

