Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO) Insider Christopher Rogers Buys 144,000 Shares

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Rogers purchased 144,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.86) per share, for a total transaction of £197,280 ($267,425.78).

MTO stock opened at GBX 144.70 ($1.96) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 141.90 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 123.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.90. Mitie Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 101 ($1.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 160 ($2.17). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.41.

Mitie Group (LON:MTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported GBX 12.70 ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Mitie Group had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 28.24%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mitie Group plc will post 10.9360519 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitie Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 16th that permits the company to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Mitie Group from GBX 160 ($2.17) to GBX 165 ($2.24) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th.

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides facilities management and professional services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities. The company provides decarbonization, electrical grid connections, emission intelligence, energy and carbon, EV fleets, and heat solutions, as well as solar energy; cleaning and hygiene, engineering maintenance, integrated facilities management, landscape, and waste management services; project and workplace services; and Fire & security systems, front of house, intelligence, vetting, and security guarding service.

