Wall Street Zen Downgrades ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) to Hold

Wall Street Zen cut shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NOW. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on ServiceNow from $1,275.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $1,250.00 to $1,025.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,062.50.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE:NOW opened at $1,003.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $933.88 and its 200-day moving average is $974.34. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $678.66 and a 1-year high of $1,198.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $207.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.95.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,012.01, for a total transaction of $2,074,620.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,693,434.14. This represents a 23.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 66 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,023.00, for a total value of $67,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,096,621. The trade was a 2.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,716 shares of company stock worth $6,611,245 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServiceNow

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.9% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.5% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onefund LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Onefund LLC now owns 552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

