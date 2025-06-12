CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

CXW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of CoreCivic in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Noble Financial raised shares of CoreCivic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

NYSE CXW opened at $21.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.05. CoreCivic has a twelve month low of $11.23 and a twelve month high of $24.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 0.79.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $488.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.49 million. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 3.51%. CoreCivic’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CoreCivic will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 72,246 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $1,625,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 879,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,784,790. The trade was a 7.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stacia Hylton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $86,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,597.61. This trade represents a 4.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 184,246 shares of company stock worth $4,061,215. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in CoreCivic by 312.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 184,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 139,631 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,513,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,893,000 after purchasing an additional 154,426 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in CoreCivic in the 4th quarter valued at $1,477,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in CoreCivic during the 4th quarter worth $361,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,582,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

