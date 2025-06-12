Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Research Coverage Started at Melius

Melius began coverage on shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RSG. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $266.00 price target on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Republic Services from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Argus set a $260.00 price objective on Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Republic Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.68.

NYSE RSG opened at $248.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $77.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.63. Republic Services has a 1 year low of $185.07 and a 1 year high of $258.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.50.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 34.99%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 3,533.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Republic Services by 380.8% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 113.8% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

