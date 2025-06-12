Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Gerdau (NYSE:GGB – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $3.80 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $2.90.

Separately, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Gerdau in a report on Monday, April 7th.

Gerdau Trading Down 3.3%

Gerdau Increases Dividend

GGB stock opened at $3.05 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.66 and its 200-day moving average is $2.89. Gerdau has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $3.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a $0.0188 dividend. This is a positive change from Gerdau’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 2.95%. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gerdau

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,134,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Gerdau by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,194,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,802,000 after purchasing an additional 9,215,971 shares during the period. Carrhae Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Gerdau during the first quarter worth $18,655,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Gerdau by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 12,645,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,420,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 130.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,095,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,076,000 after buying an additional 5,718,323 shares during the period. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It also provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

Further Reading

