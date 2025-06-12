OS Therapies’ (OSTX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital restated their buy rating on shares of OS Therapies (NYSE:OSTX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on OS Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, OS Therapies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

NYSE OSTX opened at $1.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.28. OS Therapies has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $7.00.

In related news, major shareholder Shalom Auerbach sold 50,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total value of $67,516.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,756,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,720,868.65. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OS Therapies stock. CM Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OS Therapies Inc (NYSE:OSTX – Free Report) by 172.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,956 shares during the quarter. CM Management LLC owned 1.38% of OS Therapies worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

OS Therapies Incorporated, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of treatments for osteosarcoma and other solid tumors in the United States. Its pipeline includes OST-HER2, an off-the-shelf immunotherapy for osteosarcoma patients; and OST-tunable drug conjugate (OST-tADC), an antibody-drug conjugate technology, with a plug-and-play platform that features tunable pH sensitive silicone linkers.

