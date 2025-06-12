Pharma-Bio Serv (PBSV) to Release Earnings on Friday

Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results on Friday, June 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share and revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter.

Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 million. Pharma-Bio Serv had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 8.18%.

Pharma-Bio Serv Stock Performance

OTCMKTS PBSV opened at $0.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 million, a P/E ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 0.68. Pharma-Bio Serv has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.51.

About Pharma-Bio Serv

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm in Puerto Rico, the United States, Europe, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides technical compliance consulting services comprising regulatory compliance, validation, technology transfer, engineering, project management, and process support for the pharmaceutical, chemical manufacturing, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products companies.

