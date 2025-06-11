Focus Financial Network Inc. Buys 670 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,467 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. GS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 193.3% during the 4th quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Up 5.7%

Tesla stock opened at $326.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 159.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.41 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $293.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $333.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Glj Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $19.05 price target (down previously from $24.86) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $314.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Baird R W lowered shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.67.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,737,500. This trade represents a 12.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.58, for a total transaction of $32,096,336.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $24,274,300. This represents a 56.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 818,509 shares of company stock valued at $273,791,775. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

