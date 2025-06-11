Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. Purchases 148 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. EnRich Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 196.4% in the 4th quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 179,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 119,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of ABBV opened at $189.31 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.52 and a 1 year high of $218.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.29. The firm has a market cap of $334.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.50.

Insider Activity

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 296.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $12,359,426.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,234 shares in the company, valued at $11,183,398.72. This represents a 52.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABBV. Erste Group Bank raised AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 target price (down previously from $210.00) on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AbbVie

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.