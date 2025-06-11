Thompson Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,362 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EnRich Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 196.4% in the fourth quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,832 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $12,359,426.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,234 shares in the company, valued at $11,183,398.72. The trade was a 52.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on AbbVie to $204.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.29.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.1%

AbbVie stock opened at $189.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $183.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.29. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.52 and a 52-week high of $218.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.88, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 296.28% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

