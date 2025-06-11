Transform Wealth LLC Buys 7,134 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 91.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,134 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $12,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 358.3% during the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 price objective on the stock. Erste Group Bank lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,011.37.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $807.75 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $677.09 and a 1 year high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $765.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $770.33 and a 200-day moving average of $800.86.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.82%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total value of $818,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,778,521.60. The trade was a 14.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

