Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Reduces Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lessened its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 35,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 18,489 shares during the period. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at $3,259,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 14,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Sonora Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 101,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,260,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Dbs Bank cut PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.69.

PepsiCo stock opened at $131.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $180.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.74. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.75 and a 12 month high of $180.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 83.68%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

