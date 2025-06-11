Best Travel Stocks To Follow Today – June 10th

Costco Wholesale, Alibaba Group, and SoFi Technologies are the three Travel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Travel stocks are equity shares of companies operating in the travel and tourism sector—such as airlines, hotel chains, cruise lines, and online travel agencies. They give investors exposure to consumer travel demand and global mobility trends. Their performance is often driven by factors like economic growth, seasonal travel patterns, and geopolitical or health-related events. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Travel stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

NASDAQ COST traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,005.68. 884,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,052,169. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $994.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $980.11. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $793.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,078.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.99 billion, a PE ratio of 59.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COST

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

NYSE BABA traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.99. 5,851,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,784,902. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $71.80 and a 12 month high of $148.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.38. The company has a market capitalization of $291.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BABA

SoFi Technologies (SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,678,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,923,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.99. SoFi Technologies has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $18.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SOFI

Featured Articles