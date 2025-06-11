Transform Wealth LLC Buys 5,528 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 61.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,597 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,528 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $13,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie boosted their price target on Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Phillip Securities upgraded Netflix from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,150.00 price target (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Netflix from $1,210.00 to $1,222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,149.91.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,203.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,099.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $992.93. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $587.04 and a 1 year high of $1,262.81. The company has a market cap of $512.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.70, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.59.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 31,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,252.35, for a total value of $39,762,112.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,948,144. This represents a 33.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,150.00, for a total value of $1,561,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,140 shares of company stock valued at $210,271,552 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

