Eagle Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Eagle Capital Management LLC decreased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,574 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 0.0% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CFO John F. Rex purchased 17,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $291.12 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,986.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,329,091.52. The trade was a 9.20% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn purchased 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $320.80 per share, with a total value of $491,786.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,386.40. This represents a 34.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 109,408 shares of company stock worth $31,607,768 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.2%

UNH stock opened at $303.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $275.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $399.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $479.36. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $248.88 and a one year high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $109.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.56 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $2.21 dividend. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 37.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $525.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price (down from $580.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $356.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $501.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.43.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

