Moseley Investment Management Inc. Sells 79 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 933.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.1%

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $162.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $381.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $156.58 and a 12 month high of $180.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.08.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st were issued a $1.0568 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $161,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,386,111.70. The trade was a 1.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $1,669,208.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,627.94. This trade represents a 29.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on PG. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $200.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.86.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

