Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Decreased by Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.

Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Gould Capital LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of PFE opened at $24.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.57. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.92 and a 1-year high of $31.54.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 124.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Pfizer

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.