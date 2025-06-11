Focus Financial Network Inc. Has $106.63 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Focus Financial Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $106,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Windsor Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $606.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $563.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $583.06. The company has a market cap of $595.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.