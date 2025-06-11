Magnolia Private Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Magnolia Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 523 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 23 shares during the quarter. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 9,607 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,959,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 614.1% during the 1st quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 61.0% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 14,597 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,612,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,634,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $1,340.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Netflix from $1,494.00 to $1,514.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,250.00 target price (up previously from $1,020.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price (up previously from $1,150.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,149.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,138.00, for a total value of $339,124.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,972,180. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $921.72, for a total transaction of $2,397,393.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,402,068.52. This represents a 41.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 185,140 shares of company stock valued at $210,271,552. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,203.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.70, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.59. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $587.04 and a 1-year high of $1,262.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,099.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $992.93.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.