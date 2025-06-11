Magnolia Private Wealth LLC Boosts Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Magnolia Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,146 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,420,248,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,661,400 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $13,997,660,000 after purchasing an additional 9,920,325 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 27,378.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,812,316 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,542,960,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776,607 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 36,790.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,660,672 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,497,526,000 after purchasing an additional 8,637,195 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Tesla by 4,963.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,834,707 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,356,288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $326.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 159.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $293.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.15. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.41 and a 52-week high of $488.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas set a $137.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Tesla

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.58, for a total value of $32,096,336.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $24,274,300. The trade was a 56.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,737,500. The trade was a 12.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 818,509 shares of company stock worth $273,791,775 over the last ninety days. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.