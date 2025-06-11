Alhambra Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Alhambra Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, International Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK opened at $116.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $90.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.92. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $99.21 and a 1-year high of $125.27.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 14.90%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.32%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on Duke Energy from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.81.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

