Rockingstone Advisors LLC Has $3.08 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Rockingstone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Rockingstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 358.3% in the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 4.4%

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $807.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $770.33 and a 200-day moving average of $800.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.98, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $677.09 and a 12 month high of $972.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 target price on the stock. Erste Group Bank cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,011.37.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total transaction of $818,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at $4,778,521.60. This represents a 14.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

