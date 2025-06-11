Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Sells 5,090 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,090 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $11,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 268.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 16,560 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. DDD Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 203.7% in the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 31,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 20,958 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2,627.7% during the fourth quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 83,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 80,853 shares during the period. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 218.3% during the 4th quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 67,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 46,229 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $26.95 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $29.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.82.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.