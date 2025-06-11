Monarch Capital Management Inc. Sells 392 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 2.2% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $5,244,463,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 20,758.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,951,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,087,000 after acquiring an additional 7,913,335 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,010,685,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1,195.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,222,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,596,000 after buying an additional 2,973,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,398,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,294,000 after buying an additional 2,846,560 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $161,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,965 shares in the company, valued at $8,386,111.70. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $1,669,208.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,627.94. The trade was a 29.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $162.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $381.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $156.58 and a fifty-two week high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st were given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 66.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Redburn Partners set a $161.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.86.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

