Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by Visionary Horizons LLC

Visionary Horizons LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 135.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,728 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Visionary Horizons LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 10.2% during the first quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 5,104 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $230,000. Alhambra Investment Management LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 5.0% during the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 5.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,849,953 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $268,465,000 after acquiring an additional 94,861 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMAT. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, May 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.29.

Applied Materials Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $173.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $139.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.74 and a 12-month high of $255.89.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 39.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.38%.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 10th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In other news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $65,173.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,131.91. This represents a 6.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $137.30 per share, for a total transaction of $6,865,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,716,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,614,763.40. The trade was a 3.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

