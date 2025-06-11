Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,642 shares during the quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $2,328,986,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,459,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,124,330,000 after purchasing an additional 25,315,159 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $407,730,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $274,694,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 307.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,046,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,574,000 after buying an additional 7,581,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $24.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.93 and a 200 day moving average of $24.98. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $31.54.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

