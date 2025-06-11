Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 676,200.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,526 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 13,524 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UBER. Navalign LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 25,468 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Fox Advisors lowered Uber Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.39.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $86.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $180.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.71. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.84 and a 52-week high of $93.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. The business had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 23,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $1,644,599.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,027,715.07. This represents a 17.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,150. The trade was a 11.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,788 shares of company stock worth $6,517,070 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

