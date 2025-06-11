InTrack Investment Management Inc Acquires 1,750 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 40.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.1% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 553,404.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,535,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,024,406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,533,496 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 40,255.6% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,128,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,785,274,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108,677 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,609,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,834,161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813,214 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,488,275,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,428,403,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $606.03 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $616.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $563.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $583.06.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

