InTrack Investment Management Inc Has $929,000 Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

InTrack Investment Management Inc decreased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,242 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KO. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,472,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $72.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $311.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.38 and a 200-day moving average of $67.72. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $60.62 and a 1-year high of $74.38.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.23 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.37% and a net margin of 22.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 81.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Cfra Research raised shares of Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $19,197,000.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,946 shares in the company, valued at $19,884,668.76. The trade was a 49.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total value of $4,335,629.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 187,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,491,148.92. The trade was a 24.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 415,387 shares of company stock worth $29,923,985 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

