Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 1.0% of Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $309,000. Capital & Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 79,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABBV. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price objective (down previously from $210.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $12,359,426.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,183,398.72. This represents a 52.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $189.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.55. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.52 and a 1 year high of $218.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $183.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.29. The stock has a market cap of $334.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.88, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.50.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 296.28%. The company had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AbbVie

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

