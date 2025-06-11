EdgeRock Capital LLC Increases Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

EdgeRock Capital LLC grew its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. Capital & Planning LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 79,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of AbbVie to $204.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AbbVie from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised AbbVie to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.29.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $12,359,426.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,234 shares in the company, valued at $11,183,398.72. The trade was a 52.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $189.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $334.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.88, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.29. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.52 and a 12 month high of $218.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 296.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

