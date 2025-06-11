Northeast Investment Management Cuts Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Northeast Investment Management lowered its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,540 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vista Finance LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Tesla from $490.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.67.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $326.09 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $167.41 and a one year high of $488.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $293.86 and a 200 day moving average of $333.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.85, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total value of $170,636,475.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 855,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,632,276.20. This trade represents a 35.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,950 shares in the company, valued at $6,737,500. The trade was a 12.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 818,509 shares of company stock worth $273,791,775. 20.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

