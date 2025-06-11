Alhambra Investment Management LLC Purchases 55 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Alhambra Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,237 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Netflix by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its position in Netflix by 4,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $921.72, for a total transaction of $2,397,393.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,402,068.52. This trade represents a 41.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 480 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $978.18, for a total value of $469,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 185,140 shares of company stock valued at $210,271,552. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Netflix from $1,494.00 to $1,514.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Netflix from $1,210.00 to $1,222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $1,150.00 price target on Netflix and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,149.91.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $1,203.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,099.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $992.93. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $587.04 and a 12-month high of $1,262.81. The company has a market capitalization of $512.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

