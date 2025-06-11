Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $514,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $834,000. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on LLY shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $892.00 to $888.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, HSBC lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,011.37.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total value of $818,240.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,778,521.60. The trade was a 14.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 4.4%

NYSE:LLY opened at $807.75 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $677.09 and a 12-month high of $972.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $770.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $800.86. The firm has a market cap of $765.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.98, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.41.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 48.82%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

