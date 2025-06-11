Sonora Investment Management Group LLC Buys 531 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Sonora Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 5,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DUK shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $126.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.81.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $116.28 on Wednesday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $99.21 and a 52-week high of $125.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.92.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.17. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.32%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

