Visionary Horizons LLC Purchases 4,612 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Visionary Horizons LLC boosted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,849 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the period. Visionary Horizons LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 150.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 166,265 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,240,000 after purchasing an additional 99,986 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $1,654,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $1,156,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 110,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

Comcast stock opened at $35.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $132.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.44 and a 12-month high of $45.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.26.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.82 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Comcast from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Comcast from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $44.50 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.10.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

