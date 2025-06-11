Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Reduces Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. cut its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on UPS. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Galvan Research reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $149.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.26.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $102.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.55 and a 12-month high of $148.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.25 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.63%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

