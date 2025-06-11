Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Sells 268 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CL. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $91.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.92. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $85.32 and a 52-week high of $109.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.13. The firm has a market cap of $74.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.38.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 477.77% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.76%.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 20th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CL. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.12.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

