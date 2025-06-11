Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 47.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,015,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 905,222 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 3.2% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $51,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $56.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.14 and a 1 year high of $56.80.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

