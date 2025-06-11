Focus Financial Network Inc. Has $3.50 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Focus Financial Network Inc. trimmed its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,504 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 42,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,550,000 after buying an additional 12,227 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,525,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 34,201 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,726,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $211.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.14.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON stock opened at $226.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $145.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.36 and a 52 week high of $242.77.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

