Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to Issue $0.46 Quarterly Dividend

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the manufacturing equipment provider on Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%.

Applied Materials has a dividend payout ratio of 18.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Applied Materials to earn $10.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.3%.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.95. The company had a trading volume of 362,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,941,297. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $123.74 and a 52-week high of $255.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.15. The company has a market capitalization of $140.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 39.50%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $65,173.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,131.91. This trade represents a 6.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson purchased 50,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $137.30 per share, with a total value of $6,865,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,716,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,614,763.40. This represents a 3.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Materials

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Applied Materials stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,674 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (down from $225.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Applied Materials from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMAT

Applied Materials announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 10th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Applied Materials

(Get Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.