Donaldson Capital Management LLC Sells 74 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,705 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $6,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,233,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,278,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of INTU opened at $762.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.99, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.28. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $532.65 and a 52 week high of $773.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $652.38 and a 200-day moving average of $627.65.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.89 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $825.00 price objective (up from $775.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Hsbc Global Res raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank raised Intuit from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $820.00 price target (up previously from $714.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Intuit from $750.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $785.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 62,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.99, for a total transaction of $48,116,427.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,000,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,596,460,107.21. This trade represents a 1.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 1,702 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $1,021,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,800. This represents a 99.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 288,408 shares of company stock worth $213,441,865. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

