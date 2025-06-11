InTrack Investment Management Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 51.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the quarter. Waste Management makes up 1.2% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WM. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 57,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.36, for a total value of $13,740,295.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,922,574.24. This represents a 40.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.81, for a total transaction of $159,609.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,311.02. The trade was a 3.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on WM. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Waste Management

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $234.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.66. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.59 and a 12 month high of $242.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $231.24 and its 200 day moving average is $223.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 37.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. Research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.77%.

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.