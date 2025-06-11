Magnolia Private Wealth LLC Acquires 42 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Magnolia Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Lifeworks Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. United Community Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $296.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $276.13 and a 200 day moving average of $286.61. The company has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $236.42 and a 12-month high of $303.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.