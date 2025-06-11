CX Institutional Sells 8,445 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

CX Institutional cut its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,445 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 137.5% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.58 per share, with a total value of $202,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,973,548.54. This represents a 5.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

BMY stock opened at $49.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $39.35 and a 1-year high of $63.33. The stock has a market cap of $101.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Argus raised Bristol-Myers Squibb to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

