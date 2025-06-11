Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Monarch Capital Management Inc.

Monarch Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,169 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,894 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up 1.5% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDT. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,762 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 17,339 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $10,881,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 136,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,287,000 after buying an additional 8,074 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on MDT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup raised Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT stock opened at $87.92 on Wednesday. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.96 and a 1 year high of $96.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.89 and its 200-day moving average is $86.22.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.81 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 78.45%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

