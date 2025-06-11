Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $202.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $183.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.95 and a 52 week high of $220.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.23%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TXN. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective (up previously from $146.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Summit Insights lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. DZ Bank raised Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.86.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

